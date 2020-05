A man wearing a protective face mask walks along London Bridge following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for COVID-19 rose by 160 to 34,796, the health department said on Twitter on Monday.

A total of 246,406 people have tested positive for the virus, up 2,684.