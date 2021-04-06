UK COVID certificate scheme would not be discriminatory, minister says

FILE PHOTO: British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Any COVID status certification scheme that the United Kingdom adopts has to be workable and must not discriminate against people who are not vaccinated, the minister in charge of vaccine rollout said on Tuesday.

“There is not going to be a situation where a government is going to allow that to happen,” Nadhim Zahawi said on BBC television in response to a question on whether a certification scheme would be discriminatory.

“Everyone can get a test. There is no discrimination. Not everyone can get a vaccine ... which is why we’ve got to look at all the technologies to make sure they work together,” he said.