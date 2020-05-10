Prince Charles thanks post workers for keeping Britain connected in crisis

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Commonwealth Reception at Marlborough House, in London, Britain March 9, 2020. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have written to Britain’s postal workers to thank them for their role in helping families and friends keep in touch during the coronavirus lockdown.

Britons have been unable to meet their loved ones for nearly seven weeks as part of government measures to try to control the spread of the virus, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce only a very limited easing of the lockdown in a televised address later on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to “everyone at Royal Mail” and dated May 5, the heir to the throne and his wife said many people had taken to writing to those from whom they were separated. Royal Mail is a former monopoly that provides letter and parcel deliveries to more than 30 million businesses and households.

“The incredible value of what you do has never been more important,” the couple said in the letter, which was posted on Twitter by their office on Sunday.

“Today, as many people - ourselves included - are obliged to stay at home, Royal Mail plays an absolutely vital role in keeping family and friends in touch with one another. For that we can only say how deeply grateful we are.”

Signed off with “a big ‘thumbs up’ from us both”, the letter was collected by their local postman Neil from the doorstep of their Scottish residence Birkhall, where Charles recovered after testing positive for coronavirus.