March 25, 2020 / 2:24 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

UK's Johnson wishes Prince Charles speedy coronavirus recovery

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished Prince Charles a speedy recovery following news that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne has contracted coronavirus, Johnson’s official spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister wishes the prince a speedy recovery,” the spokesman told reporters at a briefing.

Charles’s household said the prince was displaying “mild” symptoms of the disease.

Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

