UK plans COVID-19 vaccinations for children from August: Telegraph

(Reuters) - Children in Britain will start receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum national immunity from the coronavirus, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

That timeline would be months earlier than expected, the newspaper said bit.ly/395T1jh, citing two sources involved in the plans.

Government officials are waiting on the findings from a child vaccine study being run by Oxford University on the vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc before making a final decision on the rollout.

The Telegraph report said safety data from the study of 300 volunteers aged between 6 and 17 was expected shortly, with conclusions due in June or July. Oxford University did not give a date for the completion of the study at the time of its launch last month.

The UK Department Of Health and Oxford University did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside office hours on Tuesday.