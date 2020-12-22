China visa centres in England close as new coronavirus variant spreads

FILE PHOTO: A public health campaign message is displayed on an arrivals information board at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s two visa-application centres in England said on Tuesday they would temporarily close as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly in Britain.

The new variant of the virus, which has quickly become the dominant variant in cases of COVID-19 in parts of southern England, has led to several countries cutting travel ties with Britain.

The visa centre in London, which is under the tightest of England’s four-tier COVID-19 restrictions, said it would close until further notice. China’s embassy in London also announced the centre would suspend operations, “in accordance with the relevant pandemic prevention advice.”

Meanwhile, the visa centre in the northern English city of Manchester, which is under the second-toughest Tier 3 restrictions, said it would be closed from Dec. 29 until further notice “due to the serious local pandemic situation.”

There is also a Chinese visa centre in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, which has been operating under reduced hours since November. All of mainland Scotland will move into the toughest restrictions from Dec. 26.

China barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain last month, including those with valid visas and residence permits, because of rising coronavirus cases.