UK police could break up Christmas gatherings, warns minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain October 11, 2020. Picture taken through glass. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Police could break up large family gatherings at Christmas, Britain’s housing minister Robert Jenrick warned, as he said it was right that they enforce coronavirus rules on socialising.

“Well that’s not something that anyone would want to see but it’s right that everybody follows the law and obviously the police have to do what’s necessary to enforce it,” he said on Times Radio when asked about Christmas celebrations.