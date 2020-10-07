UK minister declines to comment on possible circuit breaker lockdown

FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), ahead of a cabinet meeting to be held at the FCO, for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in London, Britain July 21, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade minister Liz Truss declined to comment on Wednesday on whether the government could bring in a “circuit breaker” national lockdown for two weeks but said that all measures were kept under review.

“We’re not going to comment on what future plans could be,” she told Times radio when asked if she could rule out a short national lockdown.

“The whole point is we’re keeping this under review and we are making sure that we respond to what’s happening on the ground.”