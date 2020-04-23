UK lawmakers to probe cancer care balance with COVID-19 battle

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament’s health committee will examine how the health service is balancing the demands of the COVID-19 battle with other essential health services such as cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“The capacity of the NHS is being severely tested in meeting the urgent health care needs of patients with coronavirus and dealing with those with other life-threatening conditions,” Health and Social Care Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt said.

“Unless we get this balance right, the lives of people at risk of delays for medical treatment could be lost needlessly,” he said. “Our inquiry will examine the scale of the challenge and consider what must happen now if our future health is to be safeguarded.”