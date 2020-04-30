Two thirds of UK firms apply for job retention scheme: ONS survey

LONDON (Reuters) - Two thirds of companies that took part in a new survey by Britain’s statistics office have applied for the government’s emergency scheme to pay workers who are laid off temporarily.

“The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was the most popular government scheme applied for, with 66% of all responding businesses, whether continuing to trade or pausing trade in the latest wave, applying,” the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS said its survey covered the April 6-19 period and was based on responses from 5,158 businesses.