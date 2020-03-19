UK eases competition law so supermarkets can co-operate in crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it had relaxed competition laws to allow co-operation between supermarkets so shoppers can get the food they need during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve listened to the powerful arguments of our leading supermarkets and will do whatever it takes to help them feed the nation,” environment minister George Eustice said in a statement.

“By relaxing elements of competition laws temporarily, our retailers can work together on their contingency plans and share the resources they need with each other during these unprecedented circumstances.”