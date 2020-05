FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen as the sun sets behind a construction site in London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British construction firms should restart work if it is safe to do so in order to help maintain and improve the country’s infrastructure, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday.

“We want infrastructure and construction work to begin again wherever it’s safe to do so,” he told reporters.