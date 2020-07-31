England to require face coverings in cinema and worship places from Aug. 8

FILE PHOTO: Notices informing customers that the Odeon Cinema is closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen on the closed doors of an Odeon cinema in London, Britain, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

LONDON (Reuters) - People in England will be required to wear face masks or other face coverings in cinemas, places of worship, museums and art galleries from Aug. 8, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“We will also extend the requirement to wear a face covering to other indoor settings where you’re likely to come into contact with people you do not normally meet, such as museums, galleries, cinemas and places of worship,” Johnson said.

Face coverings are already required on public transport and, more recently, in shops.