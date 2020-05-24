UK's Johnson to lead coronavirus news conference as adviser's future hangs in balance

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens the Hidden Harms Summit via Zoom from the White Room of 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 in London, Britain May 21, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IMAGE CAN NOT BE USED FOR ADVERTISING OR COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE CAN NOT BE ALTERED IN ANY FORM. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the daily coronavirus news conference on Sunday as the future of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure over a journey made during the lockdown, hangs in the balance.

The news conference will take place at 17:00 BST (16:00 GMT), Johnson’s Downing Street office said.

The prime minister last appeared at the daily briefing, which more often sees a minister face questions, on May 11.