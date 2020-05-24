World News
May 24, 2020

UK's Johnson to lead coronavirus news conference as adviser's future hangs in balance

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the daily coronavirus news conference on Sunday as the future of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure over a journey made during the lockdown, hangs in the balance.

The news conference will take place at 17:00 BST (16:00 GMT), Johnson’s Downing Street office said.

The prime minister last appeared at the daily briefing, which more often sees a minister face questions, on May 11.

