UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign: minister

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen as he arrives at Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while coronavirus lockdown measures were in place, will not resign, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

“Is he going to resign?” BBC presenter Andrew Marr asked during an interview. “No,” said Shapps.

Several lawmakers from Johnson’s Conservative Party called on Sunday morning for Cummings to quit.