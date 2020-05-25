UK PM Johnson's aide Cummings says he has not offered to resign

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media after making a statement at 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 25, 2020. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closest adviser Dominic Cummings said on Monday he had not offered his resignation over the furore about his decision to drive 250 miles from London to northern England during Britain’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“No, I have not offered to resign. No, I have not considered it,” Cummings said in response to questions as he defended his decision to leave London during the lockdown.