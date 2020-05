Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - When Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings was asked on Saturday if he would consider his position, he told reporters: “Obviously not.”

“You guys are probably all about as right about that as you were about Brexit: do you remember how right you all were about that?” Cummings said.