Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to his house in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aide Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure over a long journey made while coronavirus restrictions were in place, has been reported to police over an alleged breach of the lockdown, the Daily Mirror said.

A spokesman at Johnson’s Downing Street did not offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Durham police could not immediately be reached for comment.