UK PM Johnson's office says Mirror, Guardian reporting inaccurately on Cummings

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Saturday that it would not waste time answering the “inaccurate” stories from the Mirror and Guardian newspapers on senior adviser Dominic Cummings.

“Yesterday the Mirror and Guardian wrote inaccurate stories about Mr Cummings,” Downing Street said. “Today they are writing more inaccurate stories including claims that Mr Cummings returned to Durham after returning to work in Downing Street on 14 April.”

“We will not waste our time answering a stream of false allegations about Mr Cummings from campaigning newspapers,” Downing Street said.