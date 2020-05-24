UK opposition leader calls for inquiry into PM's adviser over lockdown drive

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s most senior civil servant should launch an urgent inquiry into the actions of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings over a journey made during lockdown, the opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said.

Johnson on Sunday stood by Cummings, who Downing Street have said made a 400-km (250 mile) journey to ensure his 4-year-old son could be properly cared for as his wife was ill with COVID-19.

“This was a test of the Prime Minister and he has failed it,” said Starmer. “The Cabinet Secretary must now launch an urgent inquiry.”