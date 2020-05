FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a cabinet meeting to address the government's response to the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his full support to his senior adviser Dominic Cummings after he traveled 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms.

“I can tell you that the PM provides Mr Cummings with his full support,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters.