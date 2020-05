Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings, facing mounting calls to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown, was seen entering the prime minister’s Downing Street residence on Sunday morning, a Sky News reporter said on Twitter.

It is “only a matter of time” before Johnson asks Cummings to quit, ITV’s political editor Robert Peston cited a “very senior member of the government” as saying.