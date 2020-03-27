World News
March 27, 2020 / 3:01 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

After PM Johnson tests positive, top adviser sprints from Downing Street

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser sprinted out of Downing Street on Friday shortly after his boss revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Dominic Cummings, dressed in a green rain coat and with a rucksack over his shoulder, was shown on television running from Downing Street.

It was not immedately clear why Cummings was running. Downing Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper

