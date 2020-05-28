UK police to take no action against PM's adviser Cummings: Telegraph

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings did breach the coronavirus lockdown but that it was minor and so they will take no further action, the Telegraph reported.

“Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules when he made a 50-mile journey to Barnard Castle, an investigation by Durham Police has concluded,” The Telegraph said. The force “said it would not be taking any further action against Mr Cummings.”