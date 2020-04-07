World News
April 7, 2020 / 5:21 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UK coronavirus cases not accelerating but too early to call a peak: chief science adviser

Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance speaks during a COVID-19 Digital Press Conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 7, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is not seeing an acceleration in the number of cases of COVID-19 but it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak is peaking, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.

“There is a fairly steady increase in numbers. It’s possible we are beginning to see the beginning of change, in terms of the curve flattening a little bit. We won’t know that for sure for a week or so,” Vallance said at a news conference.

“But what we’re not seeing is an acceleration.”

