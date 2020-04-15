UK's social distancing has flattened COVID-19 curve: science official

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s restrictions on social interactions to contain the coronavirus outbreak are working and have flattened the curve of new COVID-19 cases, a government science adviser said on Wednesday.

“What I see that encourages me ... is two weeks now of, definitely not increasing any more. I see a flattened curve,” said Angela McLean, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser to the government, referring to a slide showing details of new cases.

“For me that is evidence that what everyone has done together has worked.”