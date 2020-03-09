Fourth person dies from coronavirus in Britain: health minister

LONDON (Reuters) - A fourth person in Britain has died from coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday in a statement to parliament.

“Here in the UK, as of this morning, there were 319 confirmed cases, very sadly this now includes four confirmed deaths,” Hancock said.

A separate statement from England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said the latest death was a patient in their seventies who had underlying health conditions and was believed to have contracted the virus in Britain. The patient died at a hospital in central England.