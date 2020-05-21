UK death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises 338 to 36,042

FILE PHOTO: A woman is seen wearing a protective face mask on a platform at North Acton underground station following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 338 to 36,042 as of 1600 GMT on May 20, the health ministry said.

“As of 9am 21 May, there have been 3,090,566 tests, with 128,340 tests on 20 May,” the ministry said. “2,064,329 people have been tested of which 250,908 tested positive.”

While the health ministry publishes the death toll based on those who definitely had COVID-19, broader figures based on suspected COVID-19 deaths give a much bigger toll.

The broader figures show the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll is more than 43,000, the worst in Europe.