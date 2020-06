Bus stops are seen closed off on Oxford Street to enable better social distancing on the pavement following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to scrap the two metres distancing rule latest by September for schools to reopen fully for the start of the new school year, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Johnson has indicated to ministers that he is prepared to change the rule within weeks, the newspaper reported.