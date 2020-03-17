From honey to hand sanitizer, small UK distillery joins the coronavirus fight

LONDON (Reuters) - A small British company which makes honey and gin is to start producing alcohol-based hand sanitizer products by the end of the week to tackle a national shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Honey Company said its distillery in Buckinghamshire, southern England, will start producing hand sanitizer after receiving permission from Britain’s treasury.

Made with 70% alcohol and extracts of honey and green tea, the sanitizer would be produced in the facility’s excess capacity, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Being able to produce such an in demand product within our existing capabilities enhances our existing business model at the same time as assisting with the efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19,” Chief Executive Michael Williams said.

Britain’s government has urged leading companies such as Ford and Rolls Royce to help in the national push to produce more medical products such as ventilators.