London Stock Exchange allows delay in dividends due to coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said it would allow companies listed on its market to defer payment of dividends for up to 30 days due to coronavirus hitting markets.

“As a result of market conditions and issuers implementing their contingency plans, the Exchange has received enquiries from issuers and their advisers regarding deferral or cancellation of their dividend payments,” the LSE said in a statement to the market.

“From today the Exchange will permit a deferral period of up to 30 business days for payment of a dividend, but no more than 60 business days after the record date.”