Indian variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty speaks at a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 14, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The B.1.617.2 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called “Kent” variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain’s top medic said on Friday.

“This is more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and come to dominate in the UK, in the way that B.1.1.7 took over,” England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a news conference.