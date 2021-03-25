Dutch PM is cautiously optimistic EU-UK vaccine dispute can end soon

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, Netherlands, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/Pool//File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed optimism on Thursday that Britain and the European Commission could soon resolve a dispute over AstraZeneca, which the EU believes is favouring Britain in supplies of its COVID-19 vaccines.

“I think a landing spot is possible here, in a spirit of win-win. I am cautiously optimistic that the issue between the UK and Europe on AstraZeneca can be solved,” he told reporters.

“I think that on Saturday or soon after they could come to an agreement which would be very helpful because we are friends, the UK and the rest of Europe and we need each other.”