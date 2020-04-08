Coronavirus will hit jobs, livelihoods, says Sunak

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds a COVID-19 Digital Press Conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 8, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy and people’s livelihoods will take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak which has forced a lockdown of much of society, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, adding that the government had taken the right steps to get through the crisis.

“This will have a significant impact on our economy, and not in an abstract way. It will have an impact on people’s jobs and their livelihoods,” Sunak said at a news conference.

“I belive we’re doing the right things,” he added. “I can’t stand here and say there isn’t going to be hardship ahead, there is ... but I’m confident we will get through it.”