More than a quarter of Britons worked from home last week: ONS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Twenty-nine percent of adults in Britain worked from home last week, the highest proportion since July, as more regions ramped up health restrictions in response to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics also said 7.5% of the workforce remained furloughed during the two weeks to Oct. 18, two weeks before the closure of the government’s Job Retention scheme.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg

