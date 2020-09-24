One in eight UK workers still on furlough

People walk in the Canary Wharf business district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - One in eight British workers were still partly or fully on furlough in the two weeks to Sept. 6, and 16% of businesses were no longer trading, official figures showed on Thursday.

“84% of businesses were currently trading, compared with 66% of businesses in ... 1 June to 14 June,” the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS had previously estimated that 97% of businesses were back trading.