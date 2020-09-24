Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

One in eight UK workers still on furlough

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in the Canary Wharf business district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - One in eight British workers were still partly or fully on furlough in the two weeks to Sept. 6, and 16% of businesses were no longer trading, official figures showed on Thursday.

“84% of businesses were currently trading, compared with 66% of businesses in ... 1 June to 14 June,” the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS had previously estimated that 97% of businesses were back trading.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up