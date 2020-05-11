UK economy may need to adapt if virus vaccine takes time: Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 11, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will need to think about how its economy can adapt if a vaccine for the novel coronavirus does not emerge quickly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“If we can’t get a vaccine fast, we’re going to have to think a lot more about how we make our businesses, our lives, COVID secure whilst continuing with economic activity,” Johnson told reporters.

He added that he had no doubt the British economy would bounce back.