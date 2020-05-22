Children with COVID-19 may be less contagious than adults, UK scientists say

FILE PHOTO: A child wearing a protective face mask disinfects hands as she arrives at a primary school, while Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests that children may have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said.

The group of scientists concluded “that there was some evidence that children had milder symptoms than adults but that evidence on susceptibility and transmission was as yet unclear and recommended consideration of additional data gathering.”

“Evidence remains inconclusive on both the susceptibility and infectivity of children, but the balance of evidence suggests that both may be lower than in adults,” the scientists said in papers submitted to the British government up to end of April.

“Serological studies are starting to be available on child infection history, with some suggestinglow rates of infection,” the scientists said.

The scientists said a robust testing and tracing system would be needed for schools to fully reopen.