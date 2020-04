FILE PHOTO: Key worker Hugh Harris, a civil servant working for the Department of Health takes his son Oscar Harris, aged 5 to school in Kennington, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British education minister Gavin Williamson said on Sunday that no decision had been taken on when to reopen schools, as the coronavirus lockdown enters a fourth week.

“I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so,” Williamson said on Twitter.