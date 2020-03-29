All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister

Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) digital news conference with Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries (not pictured), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain March 29, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IMAGE CAN NOT BE USED FOR ADVERTISING OR COMMERCIAL USE. IMAGE CAN NOT BE ALTERED IN ANY FORM. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

LONDON (Reuters) - All parts of Britain are on an emergency footing the likes of which have not been seen since World War Two in the fight against coronavirus, with strategic coordination centers being set up across the country, housing minister Robert Jenrick said.

“All parts of the country are now on an emergency footing,” he said at a news conference on Sunday.

“This is an unprecedented step in peacetime. We haven’t done anything like this since the Second World War.”