A general view as a sign is seen as the Manchester Central Convention Complex prepares to open as the new NHS Nightingale North West Hospital, in Manchester, Britain April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose 765 to 7,248, up from 6,483 day before, The Sun newspaper reported.

NHS England, which supplies the figures each day, did not confirm the numbers and could not explain why the figures had appeared before the official release.