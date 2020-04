A message is seen on the side of a tower block in Manchester as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Manchester, Britain, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose over the past 24 hours by 823 to a total of 8,937, health officials reported on Saturday.

Those who died aged were between 11 and 102 years old, and 33 had no known underlying health condition, NHS England said.