FILE PHOTO: Medical staff are seen wearing PPE clothing outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre, London, Britain April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose over the past 24 hours by 866 to a total of 8,114 on Friday, health officials reported.

Those who died were aged between 27 and 100, and 56 of them had no known underlying health condition, it said.