April 24, 2020

Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit: French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

She also told a French Senate hearing that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis but Britain would suffer the most.

(This story corrects to clarify that Amelie de Montchalin was speaking at a French Senate hearing, not speaking to reporters.)

