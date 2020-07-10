Britain to set out its position on EU vaccine scheme later on Friday

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will set out its position on the European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme later on Friday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding any decision would be based on what is deemed to be in the country’s interests.

Earlier, the Telegraph newspaper reported citing sources that Britain had decided not to join the scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the vaccine.

The European Commission said a possible decision by the United Kingdom not to join an EU scheme to buy potential COVID-19 vaccines up front will not affect ongoing talks the bloc is carrying out with several drugmakers.