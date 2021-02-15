European Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel gestures before a video conference meeting with interinstitutional actors at the European Council, in Brussels, Belgium February 11, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday that he welcomed the support of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty.

“I welcome the support of Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty in order to improve global preparedness, resilience and recovery”, Michel said in a tweet.

Johnson said earlier he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.