Britain assessing how London's Excel Centre could help health service

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is assessing how London’s Excel Centre might help relieve some of the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) during the coronavirus pandemic, the defense ministry said on Monday.

The Excel Centre in the Docklands district of east London normally hosts industry events, including for defense, travel, hospitality and property sectors, as well as London’s Comic Con.

Most of the events its website listed for the coming weeks have been postponed due to government advice to avoid unnecessary social interaction.

“To assist NHS England to prepare for a number of scenarios as the coronavirus outbreak unfolds, a team of military planners visited the ExCel centre in London to determine how the center might benefit the NHS response to the outbreak,” the ministry said in a statement.