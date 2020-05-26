World News
May 26, 2020 / 5:48 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

UK's Hancock did not announce a review of lockdown fines: BBC Political Editor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock did not announce a review of lockdown fines when he was questioned by a member of the public about the penalties in light of action taken by adviser Dominic Cummings, the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Tuesday, citing a government source.

“Govt source says Hancock did not announce a review of fines of people in lockdown - just meant that he would pass concern raised by (questioner) Martin the vicar on to his colleagues,” she said on Twitter.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below