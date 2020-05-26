UK's Hancock did not announce a review of lockdown fines: BBC Political Editor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock did not announce a review of lockdown fines when he was questioned by a member of the public about the penalties in light of action taken by adviser Dominic Cummings, the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Tuesday, citing a government source.

“Govt source says Hancock did not announce a review of fines of people in lockdown - just meant that he would pass concern raised by (questioner) Martin the vicar on to his colleagues,” she said on Twitter.