UK will have to take further action if people flout lockdown rules: Hancock

People play football in Greenwich Park, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will have to further restrict rules allowing outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules designed to combat the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

“I don’t want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home ... if too many people are not following the rules,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr program.

“At the moment the vast majority of people are. But we should not break the rules because that would mean that the virus spreads more and we then might have to take further action.”