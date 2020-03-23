World News
March 23, 2020 / 11:47 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Shoppers desert UK high streets in coronavirus crisis, footfall down 41%

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers deserted Britain’s high streets last week, with footfall down 41% according to Springboard, after the government advised people to stay at home and a growing number of businesses were either told to or chose to shut.

Pub were instructed to close on Friday, while cafes and restaurants were only allowed to offer take-out food and drink.

A growing number of chains, including McDonald’s and Primark, have shut completely in Britain until the coronavirus crisis abates.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
